Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A livestream-only service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10. If you wish to watch the livestream, go to the Nelson-House Funeral Home Facebook page to watch.
David was born March 10, 1950, in Saginaw, the son of Lester and Ellery (Simons) Walter. He graduated from Chesaning High School, class of 1968, and attended courses at the University of Michigan. David married Pamela Lynn Mead at Owosso Assembly of God Oct. 29, 1977.
David retired from Consumers Energy after 30 years of service. During his life, he enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, the outdoors and riding his Harley-Davidson. He had a passion for country music and enjoyed playing drums in a band in his younger years. Most of all, he cherished his family.
David is survived by his wife Pam; sons Mike Walter and Jim (Shawna) Walter; grandchildren Noah, Andrew (Alexis) and Felicia; and nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Carol Haughton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society, or you can honor his final wish by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
