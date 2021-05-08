Age 79, died April 27, 2021, at Medical City Lewisville in Texas.
He was born April 29, 1941, in Owosso, the son of Winston K. and Margaret Clark MacGilllivray.
Richard graduated from Durand High School. Following graduation, he served in the Navy as a medic. Richard continued his career as a medical technician in New York City and Miami, Florida, where he met his first wife, Mary Lynn. He continued his career in Alaska and eventually settled in Kotzebue, Alaska, where he met his second wife, Lois. He also was a lab technician in Ontonagon until his retirement.
Richard had a heart of gold and was always trying to help others. In addition, he was able to keep a close relationship with both his former wives. Lois took wonderful care of him in his final months in Michigan, and Mary Lynn and their children were with him in his final days in Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by loving grandparents and his stepdaughter Kimberly Schaeffer.
Richard is survived by his ex-wives, Mary Lynn Duncan of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Lois Schaeffer MacGillivray of Kotzebue; son Scott MacGillivray and wife Elaine of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and their children Gunnar and Briana; daughter Tammy Holloway and husband Ken of Edmond, Oklahoma, and children Austin Terbeek of North Ft. Myers, Florida, Ryder and wife Brooke of Stillwater, Oklahoma (who are expecting his first great-grandson), and Wyatt, Shaelin and Larkin of Edmond; and son Cory MacGillivray and wife Stephanie of Frisco, Texas, and children Jack, Sawyer and Emily.
In addition, Richard was stepgrandfather to Kimberly Schaeffer’s children Jonsie McPherson of Lahaina, Hawaii, MacKailee Veazie of Windsor, Colorado, and Aaden Veazie of Loveland, Colorado.
He also is survived by brothers James MacGillivray and wife Patricia of Maricopa, Arizona, Thomas MacGillivray and wife Cheryl of Durand, Robert MacGillivray and wife Catherine of Salt Lake City, Utah; and sister Peggy MacGillivray Smith of Harrison.
At Richard’s request, there will be no services. Those who wish to remember Richard in a special way may make a donation through his GoFundMe account (search Richard MacGillivray Memorial Fund).
The funds will be divided among the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Kids Alive International, Folds of Honor and the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
