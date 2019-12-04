Beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, great-great grandpa, brother and uncle passed away peacefully just four days before his 99th birthday on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso.
He was born in Owosso, on Dec. 6, 1920, at the home of his parents, Albert and Ida (Hornstra) Splan. He was a World War ll Veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946. He retired from General Motors in 1982. He and his wife Jeanette (Good) were lifelong Owosso residents. Together, they raised three children: Robert, William and Kimberly. Jeanette died in 1988.
Lyle married Violet I. Lewis on Dec. 1, 1990, in Ovid. With his second family, he gained ten step-children. The blended families enjoyed many wonderful times at the cabin that Lyle had built in Gladwin along the Tidabawassee River. Lyle enjoyed a good game of cribbage, solitaire, euchre and was passionate about completing his crossword puzzles. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Lyle was a Corunna VFW and Owosso Eagles Member. He and Violet were members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Violet; sons Robert Splan of Tennessee, William (Gail) Splan of Owosso; daughter Kim (Abe) Powell of Laingsburg. Stepchildren Teri Rossman of Florida, Ruth (Mike) Benovic of Fruitport, Debbie (Art) Price of Ovid, Dinah Tyler of Grand Ledge, Kristina Weideman of Florida, Chris (Bob) Campbell, Irene (David) Wyrick of Byron, Kathy (Brian) Bracey of Ovid, Daniel (Sandie) Spear of Battle Creek and Karen (Dave) Rosquin of West Bloomfield; many, many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Waunita Malkaski, Alva McClain, Ester Evitts, all of Owosso and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife Jeanette; brothers Leonard, Harold and Jack; sister Bea and brothers-in-law; Tap Evitts, Bernard McClain and Felix Malkaski.
A Funeral service will take place at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings Lyons Chapel with Rev. Steffani Glygoroff officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the service. Internment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home Veterans, 1605 Vandekarr Road, Owosso, Mi 48867.
