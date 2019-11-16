Of Corunna, passed away peacefully one month before her 96th birthday at Clinton Memorial Hospital in St. Johns Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Dorothy was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Corunna, the daughter of Albert and Edith (Hein) Boursmith. She graduated from Corunna High School, with the class of 1941.
Dorothy married Lester Darnell June 19, 1948. He predeceased her in May of 1995.
Dorothy spent her years working at the Post Office in Corunna and at the Shiawassee County Register of Deeds. She was also a seamstress for family and friends and also at Tithof’s Clothing in Corunna.
Dorothy and Lester were active square dancers and liked to travel. She also liked to knit, read and watch her grandchildren in sporting events. Dorothy also enjoyed going to the Durand Senior Center.
Dorothy is survived by her children Bill (Janice) Darnell, Barbara (Jim) Eister and Peggy (Jim) Elmen; grandchildren Jody (Rusty) Carter, Chad (Amy) Darnell and Traci (Jason) Woods; great-grandchildren Dakota, Abby and Jake Carter, Lindsey and Luke Darnell, and Faith Woods; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, sister Pauline and brother Jack.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or the Durand Senior Center.
