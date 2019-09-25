Age 98, of Chesaning, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma.
Marjorie was born Nov. 1, 1920, in Flint to Peter “Tom” and Pearl (Rolfe) Volkmer. She was a resident of Chesaning, St. Johns, Grand Haven and Traverse City, and moved back to Chesaning in 2009.
She was united in marriage to Stanley J. Cowan in 1947 in Brewton, Alabama. He preceded her in death in 1976. She and her husband owned Stan Cowan Mercury in St. Johns for 15 years, then she was the hostess at the Wheel In Restaurant in St. Johns.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, life member of the Traverse Bay Area Order of Eastern Star Chapter 147 and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing, going to the casino and traveling.
Surviving are sons Dean McCalpin of Chesaning and Mark (Darlys) Cowan of St. Johns; grandchildren Christy (Steven) Roth of Kalamazoo, Matthew (Andrea) McCalpin of Florida, Todd (Jill) Cowan of Spring Lake, Mason Cowan of St. Johns and Lindy Cowan (fiance Jose Klien) of Lansing; great-granddaughter Evelyn Roth of Kalamazoo; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was also preceded in death by a son Van P. Cowan and a sister Ruth Hankins.
Rev. Tim Wojcik will officiate the funeral service at noon Friday, Sept. 27, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service at noon.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Masonic Pathways of Alma. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
