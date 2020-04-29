Age 79, of Bancroft, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 5o 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday for immediate family only. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
Boots was born in York, South Carolina, Aug. 28, 1940, the daughter of Landrum and Ethel (Biggerstaff) Robbins. She graduated in York and on Sept. 29, 1962, she married Charles E. Blackman.
Boots enjoyed bowling in Durand for many years and loved to be with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Pam (Rod) Stanton of Bancroft and George Blackman of Owosso; grandchildren Erick, Heather, Charles, Alexandrea, George II, Brandon, Brittany and Kenneth; great-grandchildren Laila, Prudence, Lovella, Landrum, Keegan and Taylor; and sister Hazel (Wesley) McMahan of York.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles; son Ervin; brothers Landrum and Bill; sisters Vergie, Lonniemae and Hazel.
Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
