Age 71, of Owosso, passed away on March 2, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. in Owosso. The Rev. Dieudonné Ntakarutimana will celebrate with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Price family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Maynard was born in Haywood, West Virginia, April 12, 1948, to the late William and Hazel (Parker) Price. He graduated from Lumberport High School with the class of 1966, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country faithfully until his honorable discharge in July 1969.
On Aug. 7, 1970, Maynard married Cherry Devereaux in Covington, Virginia, and together they raised three children.
Maynard was a very family oriented man, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, he liked college sports, and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Maynard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cherry; children William (Julie) Price, Kevin (Angie) Price and Melissa (Matt) Clark; grandchildren Clayton, Mallorie, Amber, Sierra, Olivia, Matthew Jr. Trey, Cameron and Jaxin; great-grandson Grayson; sister Lois Runkle; and brother Bernard Price.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Because of Maynard’s love for his fellow Veterans and his country, memorial contributions can be directed to the Owosso VFW.
