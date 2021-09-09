Age 94, of Lansing, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Allen was born, April 2, 1927, in Muskegon, the son of Andrew and Florence (Lavigne) Pavwoski.
Al retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service to his country. While in the military, Al met and married his loving wife Angeline Abraham in 1958. After his service to his country, Al worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 20 years.
He was a member of the Olds Higgins VFW Post 3727, American Legion and the Federated Polish Home of Lansing. Al was an active member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, and he was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Albers Assembly.
Al was preceded in death by his loving wife Angeline in 2012 and five siblings.
He is survived by his sons Edward (Susan) Pavwoski and James (Denese) Pavwoski; sister Catherine Reuter; grandchildren Paul Pavwoski, Patrick (Lauren Jaenicke) Pavwoski, Nate (Jessica Dulya) Pavwoski and James (Erika) Pavwoski; and great-grandchildren Ezra Joseph Pavwoski and Heath James Pavwoski.
A loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
A Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary Cathedral with Msgr. Bernard Reilly and the Rev. William Lugger as co-celebrants. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to The Federated Polish Home in memory of Al.
Condolences can be sent to the family at palmerbush.com.
