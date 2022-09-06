Norma Olson

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service.
Norma was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Fort Myers, Florida, the daughter of W.C. and Louise (Branham) Dennington.
She graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1952.
Norma was affiliated with Tabernacle of Hope Church. She lived, breathed and spoke the Lord. She also enjoyed making quilts, knitting, counted cross stitching and word search books.
She married Paul Olson in Farmington on July 25, 1953. He predeceased her May 14, 2021.
Norma was a lifelong student of the word of God and a wonderful and gifted teacher. Her passion was serving her Lord and her family.
Norma is survived by son Glen (Jean) Olson and their children Christopher Olson, Chad (Kim) Olson, Clayton (Colette) Olson and Carie (Julian) Altvater; son Greg (Diana) Olson and their children Shawna (Chuma) Echebelem, Lindsey (Larry) Collins, Jessica (Jason) Hayes, Caleb Olson (Ally Wheeler) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tyler (Hannah) Olson; her son Mark’s children Paul Olson, Ryan Olson (Andrea Leonard), Nichole Rhodes (Kyle Carey), Marquee Olson and Travis (Brooklyn) Rhodes; several great-grandchildren; and other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul Olson; sons Dave and Mark Olson; father W.C. Dennington; and mother Louise Dennington.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tabernacle of Hope Church or Wildwood Assisted Living.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
