Marlene J. Hewitt

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home.
A private interment has taken place at Alton Cemetery.
Marlene was born June 10, 1936, in Laingsburg. A lifelong resident of Shiawassee County, she attended Laingsburg High School. She married the love of her life, Charles Hewitt at Pittsburg United Methodist Church on June 28, 1952. They remained married until his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. She drove a school bus for 25 years in Laingsburg and Perry before retiring. Marlene loved spending time with family and friends, especially playing euchre each week and watching wildlife on her property.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Gowdy of Owosso; grandson, Zachary Gowdy; companion dog, Lucky; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; son Charlie Hewitt, Jr.; grandchildren Charlie Hewitt III, Autumn and Heather; brother Dale Morley; and sister Betty Starkweather.
Memorials honoring Marlene should be directed to Shiawassee County Humane Society at shspets.org.
Online condolences can be left at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
