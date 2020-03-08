Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home today from 2 to 8 p.m.
Duaine was born April 4, 1933, in Port Huron; the son of Frank and Louise (Oswalt) Samson.
He graduated from Port Huron High School and continued his education at Owosso Bible College studying Education.
Duaine married Armetta Furness, she predeceased him on June 4, 1987. He then married Mildred (Douglas) Minton in 1988.
Duaine was involved in many ministries at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene where he loved being a part of his church family.
Duaine was a member of the Gideons and a Respite volunteer and Memorial Healthcare volunteer. He was known as the “Popcorn Man” and often participated in the Host Program for the schools. Duaine enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing and vintage cars, his favorite being his 1965 Mercury Monterey.
Duaine retired from General Motors Truck and Bus Group after 34 1/2 years as an inspector, he also worked at Sunnyside Florist for 15 years
Duaine is survived by his wife Mildred; his children Bob (Linda) Samson, Vicki (Bob) Snyder, Kim Samson, Leann Samson, Jim (Jackie) Minton, Jeff (Debbie) Minton, Charlotte Minton and Lynette (Doug) Phillips; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Donnie (Norma) Samson and Vera Curtis; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Armetta and five brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, Indian Lake Nazarene Campground or the Gideons.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
