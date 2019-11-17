Age 84, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2019, at her residence in New Carlisle, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Flushing to Jessie Eddy and Myrtie Lelah (Luce) Hier, both of whom preceded her in death.
On June 16, 1956, Edith married Donald Charles Allen, who also preceded her in death.
Edith is survived by her daughters Nancy Wineapple, Janice Iwanowski, Maria Allen and Angela (Melvin) Backus; sons Brian (Donna) Allen and Bradley Allen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother Erwin (Janet) Hier.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Don in 1991, mother Myrtie in 2004, father Jessie in 1967, grandson Joshua Fox, granddaughter Nikki Allen, great-grandson William Allen and brother George Hier.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, Edith enjoyed spending time with her large family. She always managed to slip into conversations the number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren she had and was quite pleased to win the “largest family” prizes at get-togethers.
Originally from Owosso, Edith and her husband Don moved to Three Oaks, where they owned and operated a rare book business for many years. After her husband’s death, she owned and operated a sheet music business, then moved to Keithsburg, Illinois, to manage an antique shop.
She loved gardening, reading and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Most recently, she resided at Hamilton Grove Community on Chicago Trail in New Carlisle, Indiana, where she had many friends and enjoyed outings, coloring and get-togethers.
In keeping with Edith’s wishes, she has been cremated. A celebration of life service will take place in June 2020 at the home of Angela and Melvin Backus in Three Oaks. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Edith can be made as a donation to your local food bank. Online condolences may be left for the Allen family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.
