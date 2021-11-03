Jamie Jean (Curtis) Antcliff

Age 44, of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St. in Laingsburg. The Rev. Robert C. Bacik will celebrate, with burial to follow in Laingsburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel, 203 E. First North St.
Jamie was born June 10, 1977, in Owosso, to Richard Gerard Curtis and Joy Jean Lee. Jamie graduated from Laingsburg High School with the class of 1995 and continued her education at Northwood University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business.
Jamie spent her career at LAFCU, starting as a teller and working her way up to the executive team. Jamie was a fun lady; she loved people, she loved her family and always had a smile. She enjoyed baking and cooking for everyone, she also fed everyone whether you needed to eat or not.
Jamie is survived by her children Curtis and Joy Antcliff; parents Rick (Sue) Curtis; brothers Rick (Hilary) Curtis, Adam (Kelsey) Curtis and Eric (Jamie) Curtis; and her grandmother Norma Lee.
She was predeceased by her mother Joy, grandparents Durwin and Delores Curtis, grandfather Robert Lee, and uncle Shawn Curtis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Curtis family for future designation, checks can be made payable to Richard Curtis.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
