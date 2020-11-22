Age 41, of Corunna, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
A funeral service will be held privately Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. A live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kimberly’s page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Public Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kimberly was born Jan. 22, 1979, in Flint, the daughter of Brian and Cathy (Bauer) Reichert. Kimberly enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camping and campfires. She also enjoyed having family dinners. Kimberly loved butterflies and Christmas.
Kimberly is survived by her parents Brian and Cathy Reichert of Corunna; significant other Paul Barette of Ovid; children Ashley Cunningham of Owosso, Lee Allan Churchill of Corunna, Brian Churchill of Owosso and Abigail Smith of Owosso; grandchildren Kallyn and Paizly Cunningham; sisters Rabecca (William) Sprague of Corunna and Samantha (Conrad) Braffet of Saginaw; along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to a shelter of one’s choice or to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.