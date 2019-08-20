Age 93, of Durand, passed away on his birthday, Saturday Aug. 17, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Frday, Aug. 23, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Walden will officiate with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Walter was born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Flint, the son of Ralph and Martha (Goheen) Faler. He was a graduate of Beecher High School in Flint in the class of 1944. Immediately following graduation, he served in the United States Navy during WWII.
On Dec. 12, 1949 he married Shirley Ann Glowski. She predeceased him on Jan. 21, 2008, after 58 years of marriage. Walter retired from the Grand Trunk Railroad where he was a dispatcher. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, was an amateur radio operator, and enjoyed his model trains.
Walter was a life-time member of the Durand VFW.
He is survived by his daughters Lynn Pancheck of Durand, Marcy (Randy) Brady of Corunna; four grandchildren, John
(Leslie) Pancheck, Mark (Blair)
Pancheck, Erin (Laryn) Butzler, Sarah (Ryan) Payton; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Lucas, Mackenzie and Mason Pancheck, Brady and Eli Butzler and Eleanor Payton; his sister Roslyn Witer of Bakersfield, Calfornia.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley, infant daughter Danelle, brother Harold Faler, son-in-law John M. Pancheck. Memorials are suggested to the Durand VFW. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
