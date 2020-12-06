Shirley Jean Shaw

Age 86, of Morrice passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St. in Perry. Private family services will take place.
A graveside service will take place at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry.
Memorials are suggested to Perry-Morrice-Shaftsburg Food Bank, 203 W. Polly St., Perry, MI 48872; or to Morrice United Methodist Church, 214 Main St., Morrice, MI 48857.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
