Age 77, of Perry, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Byllye was born in Lansing Nov. 30, 1943, the daughter of Willis and Gwendolyn (Stephenson) Cowell. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1961.
On May 1, 1965, she married Donald H. Wilson in Morrice and they were married 46 years until he died in 2011.
Byllye was a beautician, and worked for Perry Flower Shop, Ben Franklin and Rann Drug Store through the years. She liked antiques, interior decorating, shopping and spoiling her family.
She is survived by her son Kirt of Laingsburg; grandson Jeremy of Haslett; sister Sonya (Robert) Depew of Perry; and many nieces and nephew.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald and sister Glenda Polhemus.
Memorials are suggested to Perry VFW Post 4063 for their children’s Christmas program. The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a private family service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
