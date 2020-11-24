Dale Morse Ellis

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Dale was the son of Jay and Virginia (Morse) Ellis born in Galion, Ohio, Nov. 20, 1935.
He married Karen Brown in Owosso Feb. 15, 1969; she preceded him in death.
Dale was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1952.
Dale worked as a welder at Moore Iron Works for several years.
Dale is survived by children Troy (Jennifer) Ellis, Teresa (Todd) Wiegel and Tamara Sutton; grandchildren Tristan Sutton, Fallon and Aiden Ellis; and siblings Darlene (Eldon) Horton, Mary Bates, Marlyn Smith and Jim Ellis.
He was predeceased by his wife Karen, daughter Tracey Ellis, parents Jay and Virginia Ellis, and brother Pete Ellis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
