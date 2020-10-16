Age 63, of Ovid passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Garry was born March 5, 1957, in Durand, the son of George and Carole (Watson) Gasek.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1975, and attended Automotive Trade School in Livonia.
Garry was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing, hunting and golfing. He spent many years in leagues at Chippewa Hills Golf Club and volunteered for the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department. Most of all, he looked forward to family time and watching his grandchildren grow.
He married Denise George, in Owosso May 16, 1981; she predeceased him Feb. 1, 2013.
Garry was employed through the years at Gasek Gas Station and Towing and other local dealers as service manager.
Garry is survived by his son Ryan (JaLynne); grandchildren Colbe and Averi Gasek; mother Carole Conklin; sister Denise (Paul) Eister; dog Allie; special friends Eric and Julie Brown of Ovid; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Denise and his father George.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
