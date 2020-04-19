Age 68, of Durand, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Sandra was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Durand to Hal and Geraldine (Bartram) Hitchings. She attended Durand High School, graduating in 1970.
On July 23, 1977, Sandra married Barry Walter in Lansing. They later divorced, but stayed friends. Sandra married Karl Hauk in Durand Jan. 1, 2004, until his untimely passing four months later April 12.
Sandra worked many years as a receptionist for the Hope Network in Flint. She was a member of the Corunna VFW Post 4005 Women’s Auxiliary, where she held office and was on the color guard. She was also very active in the Dog and Gun Club for which she was the secretary and event organizer. Sandra was active in the American Pinball Association for a long time and volunteered feeding the homeless.
Sandra was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles and collecting all things to do with cats. Her favorite place was Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, where she would vacation each year with her family.
Sandra is survived by her children Alicia (J.D.) Franklin of Decatur, Illinois, and Zachary Walter of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren D.J. Cope, Katie Goethals and Isabella Walter; great-granddaughter Raelynn Cope; brothers Kim (Theresa) Hitchings and Phil Hitchings; and nieces and nephews Heather Robbins, Travis (Linda) Hitchings, Tara (Jon Eyerman) Hitchings, Brooke (Jared Telford) Hitchings, Melanie (Troy) Shea and Hannah (Evan Lowell) Hitchings.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and husband Karl.
Memorial contributions given in Sandra’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club for their veterans and homeless programs.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
