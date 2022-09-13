Gene P. Brown

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Gene was born July 2, 1930, in Owosso, the son of Howard and Florence (Richards) Brown.
He graduated from Corunna High School and proudly served in the United States Navy for four years.
Gene was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites and Shrine, as well as a life member of the American Legion and Corunna VFW.
He married Laurae (Ellis) Rumrill at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Corunna on Nov. 9, 1997.
Gene worked for the Ann Arbor Railroad for 10 years, then went on to retire from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Gene is survived by his wife Laurae; children Gregory (Debbie) Brown, Regina Washburn and Jeffery Brown (fiancé Judy Douglas); stepchildren Teresa (David) Bittell, Jeanne (Randy) Nesbit, Dona Rumrill, Scott Rumrill (Mindy Dunn) and Jennifer (Keith) Passow; and several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy (McLane) Brown; infant children Dennis and Gina; brother Lawrence (Clara) Brown; and sisters Karen (Dale) Ellis and Jackie (Alex) Krys.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church.
