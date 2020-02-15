Of Perry, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born in Flint to Katherine and Gilbert Morgan March 3, 1942. He attended Flint schools and was chosen to attend Flint Technical High School as a sophomore, where he participated in his favorite sports, baseball and football every year.
He attended Flint Community College two years before being accepted at University of Michigan, where he received a major in engineering and moved to Florida to earn money to return to medical school.
He returned to Michigan and was accepted at Michigan State’s new School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he was in the first graduating class.
Through the years he became a well-known and beloved doctor in the Perry community and, in return, loved the families he came into contact with. He donated his time providing physicals to the track team and football players at the high school and loved watching them at their events.
Jim was an active runner across Michigan, participating in numerous races and fun runs, and participated in and completed the Boston Marathon. He loved his many running buddies and will be urging them on to reach their next best times.
Jim leaves his children Anne Kenney (James) and James G. Morgan Jr.; grandchildren James, Clark, Hazel and Nora; siblings Mary Fancher (Tom), Bob Morgan (Ellen) and Linda Summerer (Bruce); as well as his longtime companion Mary Longcore.
He and his smiles will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry or Morrice Track and Field teams.
Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
