Age 82, of Henderson, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at home, with his family at his side.
Mel was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Henderson, the son of Carroll and Grace (Overpack) Shuster. He attended Owosso schools. Mel was an ardent learner his whole life.
He loved facts, and enjoyed debating with his children and grandchildren. His storytelling will always be treasured by his family.
Mel was plant manager at Midland Ross Corp in Owosso. When the plant relocated, he opened a plant in Marion, North Carolina, where he was vice president/general manager of Haldex Midland Corp.
He and his wife Carol spent many years exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, playing golf and entertaining visiting family. His love of farming brought him back to the family farm in the Henderson area after retirement.
Surviving Mel is his wife of 63 years Carol (Cromie) Shuster; son Terry (Wendy) Shuster; daughters Lori (Tom) Nordhof and Cheryl (Rick) Grice; grandchildren Kristin Baer, Megan Brabo, Emily (David) Heslip, Nathan Bucklew, Tyler Summers, Courtney Summers, Rachel Reinke, Corey (Katie) Grice, Leah (Alex Smith) Grice and Michael (Taylor) Shuster; stepgrandchild Trevor (Kim) Kimber; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; sister Vera Poullion; and brother Calvin (Leslie) Shuster.
He was predeceased by son Michael Shuster; great-granddaughter Caroline Brabo; his parents; sisters Kathleen Lucas, Velma Sheldon and Doretta Ferguson; and brothers Marland Shuster and Arlin Shuster.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County or a memorial of the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to Mary, Kentina, Fae, Sherry and Becky.
