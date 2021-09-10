Age 57, of Leland, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Richard “Rick” Charles Lahmann was born July 8, 1964, in Owosso, the son of Richard L. and Phyllis (Anderson) Lahmann.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1982, and earned a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University in 1987.
After graduation from MSU Rick spent the next 10 years as an active resident in Cadillac, where he owned a shop, was president of a museum and in charge of the Fourth of July Fireworks event. He then moved to Leland, and was owner of Reflections Art Gallery in Fishtown for the rest of his life, only recently giving it up and moving back to Owosso because of his health.
While in Leland, Rick was active in the Chamber of Commerce and played piano for special events. He had recorded several CDs, which he sold in his shop and elsewhere. Rick had a love for art, including photography and music. He also played in many bands and special engagements through the years.
Rick is survived by his special friend Roxane Langner; his parents; sister Debbie Beamish (Jim Smith) and her children Paige (Jake) Vos, Austin Beamish and Payton Beamish; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are instead suggested to the Fishtown Preservation Society in Leland.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.