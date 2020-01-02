Age 82, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Ed was born March 17, 1937, in New Lothrop, to Joseph and Katerina (Hajek) Chabica. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1955 and received his agricultural engineering degree from Michigan State University in 1960.
In high school he met the love of his life and, on Aug. 1, 1958, he married Sharon Lee Tobey. They raised six children: Mark, Bruce, Susan, Cindy, Sara and John. Ed and Sharon lived in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and upstate New York before retiring to North Carolina.
Ed was a successful engineer and entrepreneur. Ed was an active Rotarian and led the Rotary International Youth Exchange in Waterloo, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, home improvement projects, and music. Ed was a man of faith. He was active in men’s quartets and the church choir and loved singing hymns as Sharon played the piano.
Ed was a dedicated friend, a caring uncle, a dear brother, a proud and generous father, and a faithful and loving husband.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother Jerry, sister Irene and daughter Susan.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; daughters Cindy Prins (Kevin) of Lacombe, Alberta, and Sara Winterleitner (Richard) of Milton, New York; sons Mark (Nancy) of Colorado Springs, Bruce (Susan) of Pine Plains, New York, and John (Bridgid) of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren Ryan (Jenna), Terran, Connor and Paige Prins; Amanda Jackson and Alex Winterleitner, Lauren, Hannah and Hayden Chabica, and Anna, Lily and Gavin Chabica; great-grandchildren Cohen, Della and Ira Prins, and Keira Chabica; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 2, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 9297 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rehobeth UMC or the American Parkinson Disease Association of the Carolinas, 601 E. Fifth St., Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Chabica family. Condolences may be sent to the family at cavin-cook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.