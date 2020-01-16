Age 79, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date.
Donald was born in Lansing May 15, 1940, the son of Harry Thomas and Alleen Marie (Shirey) Casaday. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School.
Don married Martha Marie Irene Beyer Aug. 18, 1962, in Lansing. They celebrated 57 years of marriage. Martha passed away Aug. 4, 2019.
Don had previously owned and operated a Marathon gas station in Okemos. He went on to work at Motor Wheel and helped out working on a farm in Perry before retirement. He loved trapping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working on computers.
Don and Martha enjoyed dancing together and going out with friends; they were inseparable. Family and friends were very important to Don. He especially loved time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by sons Charles Casaday of Owosso and Ronald and Melissa Casaday of Ovid; granddaughters Shelby and Corey Ross, Casandra Casaday, Macie Casaday, and Sadie Casaday; great-grandchildren Zoey, Calum, Rachel and Ylette; and brothers Robert and Michele Casaday of Eaton Rapids and Tom Casaday of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Donald Frederick Casaday Jr.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.