Charles Alan ‘Chuck’ Wittenberg

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Meadows Assisted Living in Owosso.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Charles was born in Detroit on Feb. 2, 1940, the son of Willard and Adra (Kosht) Wittenberg. He graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1958. Charles married Maryann Hildebrant on May 22, 1965, at the United Church of Ovid. Maryann passed away on Sept. 27, 2011.
After retirement, Chuck and Maryann moved to Grand Marais. He continued staying busy and became the harbormaster and helped with snowmobile trail grooming.
He enjoyed attending car shows, camping and photography. Chuck had a love for Fords and that was the only vehicle he would drive.
He liked following Ovid-Elsie sports, especially watching and supporting his children and grandchildren. Chuck volunteered at Ovid-Elsie sporting events, from parking cars to announcing volleyball tournaments. Chuck helped his wife Maryann with crafts and craft shows throughout Michigan. They loved rock hunting on Lake Superior together.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his children Curtis and Kelly Wittenberg, of Lake Linden, Christine and Bill Helms, of Ovid, and Craig and Annie Wittenberg, of Ovid; grandchildren Jake (Beth) Helms, Kylie (Aaron) Hatter, and Cole and Clay Wittenberg; great-grandchildren Hudson and Oakley; and brother Sidney (Angie) Wittenberg, of Ovid. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Adra Wittenberg; wife Maryann; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clifford and Irene Hildebrant; and sister Sharon Kurka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ovid-Elsie Sports Boosters or Crisp Point Light Historical Society, P.O. Box 229, Paradise, MI, 49768.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
