Jeanette Mayall

Age 88, of Corunna, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Her family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m. today, March 21. Funeral services will take place privately with final rest in Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
Jeanette was born June 23, 1932, in Belfry, Kentucky, to Perry and Victoria (Gooslin) Johnson. Jeanette was a member of the Corunna Church of the Nazarene. She was a very humble and kind lady who enjoyed cooking, reading, playing cards but, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Jeanette is survived by her children Marge Kostal of Owosso, James Mayall of Oklahoma, Perry Mayall of Alabama, Sue Mayall of Owosso and Mikki (Wassim) Safi of Owosso; grandchildren Angela (Rory) Durling, John Turk, Nicholas (Heather) Simmons, Kirk Turk, Lloyd Mayall, Tonya Brown, Natalie (Robert) Killday, Nichole Mayall, Clayton Mayall, Calvin Mayall and Adelyn Safi; 20 great- and five great-great-grandchildren; siblings Ruby Hardin, Lloyd (Penny) Johnson and Jackie (Rhonda) Johnson; sister-in-law Dorothy “Dot” Johnson and Shirl Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Lloyd Mayall; daughter Millie Mayall; grandson James Goodrich; sons-in-law John Turk, Jim Kostal and Dirk Nicholas; brothers Bobby, Perry and Eddie Johnson; and brother-in-law Vernon Hardin.
Memorial contributions given in Jeanette’s name are suggested to the Corunna Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
