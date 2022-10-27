David R. White

Age 83, of Laingsburg, passed on Oct. 24, 2022.
Dave was born on April 16, 1939, in Owosso, the oldest of four children of Claud and Gaile (Price) White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine (White) Smith.
He is survived by brothers Edwin White and Neil White. His legacy includes his wife of 63 years Patricia (Rice) White; children Dawn (Ken) Reha, Traci White, Gregg (Brigid) White, Eric (Victoria) White and Erin (Fred) Morrison; grandchildren Taryn (Craig) Luft, Justin White, Morgan (Riley) Arnold, Courtney White, Jonathan White, David White, Ava Morrison, Stephanie (Matt) Fullerton and Mark Alore; and great-grandchildren Peyton Luft, Easton Luft, Emiliana Arnold, Bri Fullerton and Marky Fullerton will all miss their grandpa. Dave stated “his greatest legacy is his family.” Not to be forgotten, his amazing barn cat and friend, Sheba, will miss his Carhartt vest and daily scratches.
Dave grew up at the family farm on Hintz Road in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1957, where he was a standout wrestler and football player. As an active FFA member, he served as sentinel of the Owosso FFA Chapter and received his FFA Gold Star Farmer in 1957. Dave attended Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Science (Michigan State University) and received his diploma at the age of 79. Dave started exhibiting 4-H at the Shiawassee County Fair in 1949 at the age of 10 with a vegetable exhibit and continued to exhibit through 2022, when he was honored as the oldest livestock exhibitor at the fair. His passion for the fair was apparent in everything Dave did. He once stated “I love to give back to the people what the fair has given me; a chance to try new things and get involved.”
Dave was a 4-H leader starting in 1960. He was instrumental in the building of the goat barn at the Hibbard Road location, the addition to the barn as well as the purchase of all the goat pens. He served as goat superintendent at the Shiawassee County Fair for 36 years, retiring in 2022. He also served as the goat superintendent at the Michigan State Fair for 20 years, retiring from that role when the fair closed in 2009 at the 8 Mile and Woodward location. In 2002, Dave was inducted into the Michigan State University Extension Emerald 4-H Clover Society in recognition of his leadership in 4-H and youth development. At his induction he stated “My 4-H experience as an officer and a member of various clubs helped form my ability to supervise and interact with people over the years. The opportunity to compete and the desire to succeed in all I attempted has been one of the driving forces in my life. I have always strived to “make the best better.””
He bought what became “Whispering Pines”, the family farm, on Bennington Road in 1962. He raised Holstein and Brown Swiss cows, swine, sheep, beef cattle, goats, horses and chickens. The family showed cows and goats throughout the state, at national and international shows. During the 1980s and 1990s, Dave was instrumental in shipping over 1,200 goats to Taiwan — a protein-deprived country. From there, Dave also exported goats to Mexico and Canada.
Dave also worked at many “side” jobs to make sure his family was taken care of. Toledo Commutator, Harris Milling, Clark Fire Extinguishers, 7-11, Telfer’s Packing, Shiawassee County Drain Commission and Vaughn Seed Company (where he was the Rose Department manager both at the Ovid location and the Phoenix, Arizona, location) all benefited from his knowledge and work ethic. Over the course of his life, Dave was proud to have held multiple commercial licenses: milk test, chemical spray, weighmaster, CDL, chauffeur, AI inseminator and bartending. In his “spare time” Dave was also Sciota Township supervisor and tax assessor for many years.
Dave was best known as a goat judge. He was recognized as an icon in the goat industry. His passion for youth and the goat industry was always evident. He was proud to have judged 385 goat shows throughout the Midwest before retiring in 2019. He was always willing to share his knowledge and mentor the next generation of goat exhibitors and owners. Dave lived the 4-H motto: “Make the Best Better.”
As with everything in his life, Dave had a plan. He requested that a celebration of life be held at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds in the spring (“after the buildings are empty”) with Johnny V’s BBQ, Alan Jackson music, much laughter and storytelling.
He requested all memorials/donations go to the Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair, P.O. Box 993, Owosso, MI 48867, earmarked for “Goat Barn Concrete.” Dave told his family that he goes with no regrets, a full life lived and “that he will be watching us.”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
