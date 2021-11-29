Ralph Dansby

Age 78, of Perry, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1943, the son of Theron and Dorothy (Chick) Dansby. He graduated from Williamston High School in 1961 and went on to get an associate’s degree from Michigan State University. On March 21, 1981, he married Cindy Jo Bloom at the Webberville United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.
Ralph worked at Litchfield Lawn Equipment in Williamston as a parts man; then as a parts manager for D&G Equipment; and finally for Darling Hardware in Perry. He enjoyed woodworking, coached baseball and was very active in going to sporting events and cheering on his grandchildren and other people’s children. He and his wife were known as grandpa and grandma at sporting events. Ralph also was known as a jokester.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 40 years Cindy; sons Theron (Angie) Dansby, of Owosso, and Brooks (Michelle) Cozart, of Perry; grandchildren Brooklyn, Savannah, Blake and Nickolas; brother Bruce Dansby, of Webberville; sisters Shirley (Mert) Prescott, of Lansing, and Ardy (Jack) Chambers, of Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law Suzie Dansby.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Watkins Brother Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. The Rev. Eric Numerich will officiate with burial to follow at Bell Oak Cemetery in Webberville.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested for youth sports at Morrice and Perry schools.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
