Carol Lee (Schultz) Lehman

Age 89, passed away at her home on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with The Rev. George Zornow officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

