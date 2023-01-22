Carol Lee (Schultz) Lehman

Age 89, passed away at her home on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with The Rev. George Zornow officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Carol was born on March 17, 1933, at Owosso Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Kenneth C. and Bertha C. (Ehrlich) Schultz.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1950.
On Jan. 23, 1965, she married Ralph E. “Jim” Lehman Jr. at Salem Lutheran Church. He predeceased her in 2015.
Carol worked for Universal Electric and Consumers Power prior to the birth of the couple’s first son in 1967.
She played softball for the Owosso Merchants softball team.
Carol was a skilled bowler. In the 1950s and 1960s, she participated in several national individual events, and doubles events with her brother Kenny. She was one of the founders of the Owosso Women’s Bowling Association 600 Club.
She was a 4-H leader and spent
many hours serving her church. In their retirement years, she and Jim enjoyed watching their grandchildren’s events, along with occasional senior citizens’ bus trips.
Carol is survived by her sons Steve (Julie) Lehman of Ithaca and John (Christina) Lehman of Elsie, along with grandchildren Lauryn, Lyndsey, Lacey, Levi, Abigail and Rebecca.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Kenneth D. Schultz.
Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
