Age 94, was on the farm in Owosso with family when he passed in the morning, Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Honoring Jack’s life will be Saturday, June 3, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Owosso. Family will welcome friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Friends and family will gather at the farm for food and memories after the service.
Jack was born March 31, 1929, in a family of six boys and one girl to Harold and Laura (Duant) Swarthout, Owosso.
Jack and his brothers were like buddies, always into mischief and carousing town, in a good way. There were bus shuttles to get them to late night dances, bowling, skating and more. Around the spring of 1944, Jack met Velma at a dance and they were immediately connected.
In spring of 1946, Jack worked on the Great Lakes Boats with Michigan Merchant Marines. He then joined the Army, stationed in Tarcento, Italy. Jack and Velma constantly wrote letters. One such letter showed how serious Jack was about Velma “I would go AWOL just to see you.”
Jack contracted malaria, and was sent to a German hospital, then state side to continue treatments. Their five-year relationship turned to marriage and five kids came fast.
In 1955, Jack’s dream of owning a farm came true, but it came with challenges. Frozen water pipes, broken fences and feeding all the farm animals was a full-time job in itself.
Dad had the boys drive the tractor and learn to repair vehicles. Summer chores could get very tiring in the summer heat. Dad and the boys baled and loaded hay in the barn. Dad warned us about teasing the turkeys, they would chase us on top of his truck. Dad had a lot of apple trees and we had fun climbing them.
Dad commuted to GM in Flint where he worked for 41 ½ years. Many times he had to leave his car on the highway because snow storms were blizzards. Dad would park on M21 and have to walk a mile to his car to get to work. Somehow he found time to be a volunteer firefighter for the township and join the skydiving club, where the family liked to watch him at the Owosso Airport.
Jack and his family worshiped at Burton Methodist Church.
Vacations were plenty…Gaylord, Holland Lake at mom’s parents’ trailer, Mackinac Island, Texas to visit family and Padre Islands (as we got older).
Hunting deer and pheasants with his brothers and dad was his fun, and he liked to visit his sister Eva and her kids at Houghton Lake.
Dad and mom liked to go on horse trail rides and motorcycle trips with his brother and wife.
The Amish helped build a garage, gazebo and deck by the lake. Dad drove the Amish to Indiana, as they did not drive. They became very close and they honored dad by making him a godfather to a newborn Amish baby.
In the summer, family visited to fish, ride the paddle boat and drive the golf cart to Burton Corners store for ice-cream. He liked to watch the ducks and geese at the river. Short drives were every day and we found a buffalo farm (dad knew the family). Garage sale purchases were fun. An airplane flight with Deb to California to see family got him wings and a seat with the pilot up front.
In 2014, dad had a stroke, but recovered quite well with help of family and lived the rest of his days on his beloved farm.
Dad lived a full life. He sure did enjoy his John Wayne and comedy movies.
The family home can now be described as: “Little House on the Prairie.” (with hardships and joy) “Noah’s Ark” (more than two of each animal!) and “Lazy Acres” the white painted rock still displayed in the front yard. But there was nothing lazy about Dad! He worked hard his whole life for his family.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife Velma (passed February 2023); second wife Kathryn Swarthout; parents Laura and Harold Swarthout; son Barry Alan; four infant grandchildren; son-in-law Robert Whipple; sister Eva Weber and husband John; beloved grandma Eva Duant; and brothers Lucky, David, Larry and Robert.
Those still on this earth to share memories of Jack are his children Deborah Dvorak-Crumpton, Douglas (Vicki) Swarthout, Susan Whipple and Fritz JR Swarthout; grandchildren Breean (Dvorak) Mike Waltrip, Joshua (Alma) Dvorak, Keeley Crumpton, Stephanie Swarthout, Jason Swarthout, Naomi Moore-Swarthout, Deona (Chris) (Swarthout) Atkins, Fritz A Swarthout and Tori (Jason) Irizarry; great-grandchildren Tad Tjernagel, Amber Tjernagel, Kari (Tjernagel) Obert, Quinn and Kaden Waltrip, Dora and Alyssa Dvorak, Alana (Cody) Smith, Cody Lawrence, Hayden Atkins, Bryce, Corbyn, and Mason Swarthout, Julian Irizarry, Tanner Moore and Hailey Moore; great-great grandchildren Aza Tjernagel, Violet, Alexandria (Lexi) Obert, Ana and Kaden Smith, Emmaline and Claire Swarthout and Thaddeus Tjernagel 1 month old; the Weber nieces and nephews Lynn, Sandy, Kathy, David, John, Jackie and their spouses; and many great-nieces and nephews. All the great friends and neighbors who Jack has known since 1955.
Special “Thank you” to Hospice staff and Cathy, Lisa, Sara, Abigail and Pat. Thank you Pastor Ray and Tom for the support. You gave so much love, understanding and care for dad and family. And Respite staff and other agencies that helped in this time. Thanks especially to Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes staff; Beth, Holly and Glen, for your caring support.
Family requests donations to Hospice or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
