Age 94, was on the farm in Owosso with family when he passed in the morning, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Honoring Jack’s life will be Saturday, June 3, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Owosso. Family will welcome friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Friends and family will gather at the farm for food and memories after the service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.