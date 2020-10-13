Donald Robert Fulton

Age 82, of Perry, went to be with God, whom he had served so well, Oct. 8, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1938, to Morton (Floyd) and Grace (Knorr) Fulton in Northville. Don grew up in Livonia on a large property his parents had “homesteaded” before the area was widely populated.
He graduated from Michigan State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial arts education. Don taught industrial arts in Livonia and Waterford high schools, where he met his lifelong love, Linda. They were married in 1968.
He enjoyed country life, gardening, vintage cars, card games, traveling, hunting and working on his ever-growing list of projects. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
After several years building and racing in the growing Volkswagen dune buggy industry, he established Don’s Sport Vehicle Sales in Detroit in 1968 and a second store in Perry in 2004. During his 50 years in that business, he was blessed with hundreds of loyal customers and employees who became lifelong friends.
He enjoyed the fellowship of the many friends he met as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice, including during his work with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — which exemplified his spirit of reaching out, giving and helping.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Loomis) Fulton; children Beth (David) Peace, David Fulton, Jerome (Rhea) Fulton and Kristy (Carl) Pavlica; grandchildren Zachary and Samuel Peace, and Taisha, Xavier, Dorothy, Lindsay, Caleb and Autumn Pavlica, and Madison (Josh) Ginderske, Shayna and Alek Backels; great-grandchildren Chandler and Sophia Ginderske; brother Floyd Fulton; sister Rosalie Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Ralph.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
The family requests that all attendees wear masks at the visitations and services.
Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 266, Morrice, MI, 48857 or to SmileTrain.org.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
