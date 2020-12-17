Age 76, of Owosso passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A private funeral service for the family will take place at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
David was the son of James F. and Kitty Jane (Cutrell) Ross, born in Gary, Indiana, Sept. 30, 1944.
After graduation from Emerson High School in Gary, David continued his education at Indiana State University, University of Michigan and Michigan State University earning a masters degree in education.
David married Wendy L. Jones in Flint, Dec. 5, 1970.
David’s career in education included teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He worked at Flint Northern High School, Owosso High School, Owosso Middle School, Stockbridge High School and Stockbridge Junior High School.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. David was a member of Michigan Sports Sages, Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals, Meadows Association, Owosso Sports Boosters, Hamlin Association, Lake Manitou Association and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
David loved life, his family, friends and football. He loved to hunt, fish, play cards and talk. He also loved spending the winter in Bonita Springs, Florida.
David is survived by his wife Wendy; daughters Heather (Ryan) Cunningham of Haslett, and Dana (Shawn) Fiske of Rockford; grandchildren MacKenzie L. and Madison L. Cunningham, Ross A. and Brady H. Fiske; brother James (Judy) Ross of Chesterton, Indiana; sister Beverly Rink of Monticello, Indiana; sister-in-law Jackie (Loren) Arrand of Davison; brother-in-law Gary (Lila) Jones of Donna, Texas; nieces Joy Mercer, Jeanine Pahud, Joni Miller, Kelly Faust, Lisa Fullingim, Ami Sciscoe and Jenni Huter; nephews Mark Vernon, Matthew Jones; many great-nieces and nephews; Lisa Keller, Linda Swatman, Roger and Sandy Elford; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Shiawassee County or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(1) comment
He was an amazing principal at OJHS. :(
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.