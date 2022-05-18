Colleen Sue Kellogg

Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home .
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Steve Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Colleen was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Venice Township, the daughter of Dale Rose and Wilma (Dee) Lake.
She graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1952.
Colleen enjoyed her family most of all. She loved nothing more than a big family gathering with lots of food. She loved her flower gardens, especially irises, just like her mom did.
Colleen loved being part of her church family and was an official “church lady,” which gave her great pride to again feed everybody and organize everything.
Daisy and Rosey were her lifelong loves. They were Belgium horses that were the work horses on the family farm when she was a little girl. Colleen also enjoyed mushrooming, traveling the Upper Peninsula, walking and making new friends everywhere she went.
She married her childhood sweetheart Gerald Kellogg in Corunna on June 24, 1952. He later predeceased her on Jan. 9, 2022.
Colleen worked at Corunna Public Schools as a bus driver for 23 years and took great pride in keeping the kids safe and sound. She also trained the new drivers.
Colleen is survived by children Terry (Jeri-Lynn) Kellogg, Kristi (Richard) Jackson, Wendy (Guy) Hubbard and John (Li Lui) Kellogg; grandchildren Quentin Kellogg, Tyler Kellogg, April Ketner, Joshua Ketner, Zachary Ketner, Jessie Hubbard, Rilee Hubbard, Colton Hubbard and Angel Kellogg; five great-grandchildren; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by daughter Heather Rae, father Dale Rose and mother Wilma (Kenneth) Lake.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Crippled Children’s Fund or First Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
