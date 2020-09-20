Age 86, of Owosso, took the hand of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, in Laingsburg. The Rev. Robert C. Bacik will celebrate, with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Lansing, to Lawrence and Rena (Miller) Hart. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army.
On April 12, 1958, Ron married Phyllis A. Bauman in Lansing and together they raised four children. Ron spent 31 years at General Motors before retiring in 1984.
Ron was born with a fishing pole in his hand; he was very proud of his wall-mount bluegill and would spend hours fishing with his family. He enjoyed a good game of euchre, as well as hunting raccoons and pheasants. Ron loved the Lord and devoted time to his church by driving the bus for Sunday School and Bible study. He was an incredibly happy man — he loved children, and spending time with his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis; children Ronald Jr. (Kim) Hart of Owosso, Robert Dean (Mindy) Hart of Durand, Kevin (Valerie) Hart of Bancroft and Shari (Rodney) Ellsworth of Owosso; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Luella (Kenton) Ballenger, Carol Holley and Vivian Webb; and brother Gary (Betty) Hart.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Marylin and Donna; and brothers-in-law Don Webb and Dick Holley.
Memorial contributions in Ron’s name are suggested to Residential Hospice.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.