Mary Jane (Galbavi) Loveall

Age 73, of Crystal, Michigan, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Moffitt Cancer Hospital in Tampa Florida.
A celebration of life open house will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Perry Township Hall.
In lieu of flowers we’d like donations to be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. Visit give.moffitt.org, or mail checks to Moffitt Cancer Foundation at 12902 Magnolia Drive Tampa, Florida, 33612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.