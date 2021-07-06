John S. Fanko

Age 77, of Perry, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home.
Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, and one hour prior to the service.
John Stephen Fanko was born July 20, 1943, in Perry, a son of Steve and Beatrice (Whitman) Fanko. He enjoyed motorcycles and fishing. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by General Motors for 30 years.
John is survived by his siblings Grace Boling, Bev (Charles) Wiemeri, Andrew (Debbie) Fanko and Deb (Joe Udry) Good; sister-in-law Barb Fanko; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Fanko, brother-in-law Roger Boling, and his parents Steve and Beatrice Fanko.
Memorial contributions in John’s name are suggested to Wounded Warriors.
