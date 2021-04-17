Carolyn (Moran) Kellogg

Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Carolyn was born April 25, 1957, at Owosso Memorial Hospital.
Carolyn, the daughter of Paul and Martha (Blackmer) Moran, is survived by sons Quentin and Tyler Kellogg; grandchildren Izaak and Izabelle Kellogg; sisters Debra (Steve) Amidon and Mary Moran; and brother Kenneth (Kathy) Moran.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Paul and Martha Moran and brother Barry Moran.
The family will hold a private memorial to honor their mother, grandmother and sister.
