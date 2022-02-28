Ronald A. Will

Age 90, of Durand, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. Interment will be at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday March 2.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
Ronald was born May 27, 1931, in Harbor Beach, the son of George and Ruth (Reese) Will. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Ron married Barbara Iseler on July 18, 1953; she preceded him in death Feb. 15, 2013. He worked for Complete Auto Transit for many years before retirement in 1993. Ron was a member and served on the Honor Guard for the AMVETS of Durand Post 2273. He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and working with his hands. He enjoyed visiting the casino, birdwatching and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children Bonnie Will Davies of Durand, Bob Will of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Randy Will of Owosso and Robin (Todd) Gooding of Swartz Creek; grandchildren Jason, Jamie, Sara, Lindsy, Shaun, Justin (Samantha) and Mayme; great-grandchildren Ellie, Hayden, Xander, Ashlyn, Maleah and Branch; and brother Elwyn (Phyllis) Will of Lennon.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and brothers George and Jack.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
