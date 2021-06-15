Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Private funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Peter was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Detroit, the son of John and Vera (McCullum) Babila.
He graduated from Lincoln Park High School and proudly served in the United States Army.
Peter loved working in his yard, spending time with his family, going to the casino and scratching lottery tickets.
He married Judith Ramm on Sept. 18, 1965, in Bancroft.
Peter retired from SL&H Contractors after many years of service.
Peter is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Judy; children Richard (Amber) Babila, Julie Innes and Peggy Talada (Brian Kimble); grandchildren Heather, Madison, Melanie, Kristin and Rylie; great-granddaughter Hadley; brother Joe (Sherry) Babila; sister Francis Babila; sister-in-law Lynda Cords; and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Nicholas and John Babila, and brother-in-law Cliff Cords.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nurses of hospice and the Rev. Ray Strawser.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.