June M. Zwolensky

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
June was born on May 24, 1929, in Essexville, the daughter of Albert and Frances (Edwards) Bowen.
She graduated from Flint Central High School, class of 1947. June was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was always willing to help with funeral dinners.
June loved being with her family and friends. Her big heart and gentle smile will be sadly missed. She was a friend to all with her greatest asset being her “gift of gab.” She always looked forward to the many “girls” trips to different states. June enjoyed going to her grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ sporting events, dance recitals, school programs and band concerts.
She married Richard P. Zwolensky in Owosso on Nov. 11, 1950; he predeceased her May 15, 2011.
June was employed through the years at Universal Electric and Greg and Lou’s Restaurant. Greg and Lou’s was her favorite hangout to enjoy countless meals with her family and friends and visiting the Kanan family, wait staff and cooks.
June is survived by her children Diane and Tom Bierbower, Rick and Sandy Zwolensky and Sharon and Jim Bower; grandchildren Amy Barcus, Melissa Floyd, Amanda and Dennis Steinbauer, Stacy Zwolensky, Phil and Aubrey Zwolensky, Dustin and Jennifer Bower, Michael Bower, Sara and Jon Verecke and Geoffrey Bierbower; great-grandchildren Quinn, Lilly, Tarick, Wyatt, Olive, Lani, Emett, Braxton, Charlotte, Madelyn and Ainsley; sister Sandy and Bob Moak; and her very best friend Donna Langtry and special friend of the family Jim Barkus.
She was predeceased by her husband, sister Pat Walter and brother Joseph Bowen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
