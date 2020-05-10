Age 86, passed away May 2, 2020, at Chestnut Fields Retirement Community.
She was born Aug. 14, 1933, to James Jr. and Nellie (Gould) Manas in Ovid. She graduated Owosso High School in 1952.
On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Richard E. (Dick) Miller. He survives her, along with children Pamela (Donald) Carrier, Richard (Donna) Miller Jr., Paula (Robert) Lund, Patricia (Bruce) Cole and Ronald (Bernadette) Miller; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Donna enjoyed all four seasons, flowers, birds, and spending time with children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with friends, living in Hawaii and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Rose Hegameister and Barbara Brichan. Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions a memorial service and visitation will be planned for a later date. A private family burial will take place.
Share memories with the family at sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444.
