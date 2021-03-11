Thomas ‘DJ TAO’ Ochodnicky Jr.

Age 50, of Owosso, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Pleasant View nursing home of Owosso due to complications of M.S.
Services will be held at a later time.
Thomas was born Feb. 8, 1971, the son of Thomas and Barbara (Hiller-Calvery) Ochodnicky.
He graduated from Owosso in 1989 and attended Central Michigan.
Thomas became a disc jockey for radio stations around Michigan. He settled at Z92.5 “The Castle” in Owosso. Every year he looked forward to the annual Mr. Owosso contest roast. Thomas was the official DJ for the Curwood Festival of Owosso, which he enjoyed doing every year. Thomas had a love for music and being a DJ for hundreds of weddings around the area.
Thomas is survived by his father Thomas Ochodnicky Sr.; special friend Ben Rabideau; many aunts and uncles; special aide Tammy Gilbertson; along with many loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Barbara, grandmother Delores Neilson, and two of his favorite aunts, Betty Jones (Ochodnicky) and Diane Godwin (Ochodnicky).
Memorial contributions are suggested to the M.S. Society of Michigan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
