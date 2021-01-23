Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Durand Senior Care and Rehabilitation after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Thomas was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Owosso, the son of Keith Meredith and Lois (Richardson) and Virgil “Jack” Lighthill.
He attended Owosso High School and spent many of his working years as a trucker for YRC Freight and Leaseway Motorcar Transport Company.
Thomas spent his free time riding his motorcycle and driving his boat, snowmobile and dune buggy. He also enjoyed working in his yard, tinkering in his pole barn and hanging out with his buddies.
Thomas is survived and will be greatly missed by his children Danielle (Ron) Hart, Nathan (Ana) Meredith and Toya (Brice) Clay; grandchildren Brody, Ace, Addison and Kylee; sisters Sherry (Tom) Lewis and Rose Gilchrist; brothers Keith (Kelly) Meredith and Noel (Paula) Meredith; and many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Jerry Gilchrist.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
There will be no services at this time.
God saw that he was getting tired; a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around him and whispered, “Come with Me.”
With tearful eyes, we watched him suffer, and saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.