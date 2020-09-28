Joan ‘Mickey’ Miquette Birkmeier

Age 91, of New Lothrop, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Michael Catholic Church of Maple Grove. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery. The family will receive friendsfrom 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at McGeehan Funeral Homes Martin Chapel in Chesaning.
Joan was born on Dec. 30, 1928, to Augustine and Clara (Kleinfeld) McAuliffe, in Flint. She married George J. Birchmeier in 1948; her predeceased her in 1950. She then married Meletus A. Newman in 1951; he predeceased her in 1991. She then married Maurice Birkmeier in 1996; he predeceased her in 2006.
During her life, Joan coached softball for 29 years. She also worked at Johnny’s restaurant. She loved going to ballgames and other sports events with her family. Joan was a volunteer for Maple Grove Township, and she enjoyed playing cards.
Joan is survived by her children Cecelia (Kevin) Brown, George (Denise) Birchmeier, Kathleen Irwin, Eileen (Greg) Bruff, Edward (Sue) Newman, Anthony (Debra) Newman, William (Tonya) Newman, Alfred Newman, and Eugene (Deb) Newman; 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joseph (Julie) McAuliffe, Bibiana Burger, and Rita Genigeski; her sister-in-law, Barb McAuliffe; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husbands; children Charles Newman, Shirley Burnison and Michael “Peanut” Newman; siblings Patrick (Virginia) McAuliffe, MaryAnn (Paul) Gerics, Thomas McAuliffe, Barbara (Steve) Zervan, Timothy McAuliffe, Agnes (Bill) Hagan, Jerry McAuliffe, Monica (Charles) Lewis and Vincent McAuliffe; and brothers-in-law Richard Burger and Norm Genigeski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Spred program at St. Michael’s, Twin Township Ambulance, or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
