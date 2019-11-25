Age 79, of Lennon, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Drive in Durand. The Rev. Bill Wegher will officiate with burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly to take place at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Arthur was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Flint to Arthur G. and Virginia (Dodd) Darnell.
Starting at the age of 5, after his father’s death, Arthur was raised by his grandparents, William and Sadie Darnell. He married Annemarie Buder Jan. 18, 1980, in Hinesville, Georgia.
Arthur retired from the U.S. military after 20 years of service. He served as a communications NCO with the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Corunna VFW Post 4005, having served during Vietnam. Arthur resided most of his life in Shiawassee County, other than the 14 years in Germany, one year in Korea and one year in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 39 years, Annemarie Darnell of Lennon; son James Darnell of New York; daughter Raimunda Darnell of Oregon; daughter Natalie Phillips of Oregon; son Shawn Darnell of Lennon; stepdaughters Elfriede Bulach of Munich, Germany, Carola (Alex) Worschech of Kitzingen, Germany, and Monica Lehmeyer of Munich, Germany; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother Robert of St. Johns; sister Joan Dahl of Wisconsin; sister Sydneyann (Ron) Dalton of Grand Blan;c and brother Edward Doty of Florida.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Arthur was preceded in death by his son Arthur K. Darnell Jr., stepgreat-grandson Alex Worschech, stepdaughter Gabriele Lehmeyer, brother J.W. Doty, and sister Linda Marie Darnell.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Darnell’s name are suggested to the Corunna VFW Post 4005. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.