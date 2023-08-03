Margery Ann (Boillat) Richardson

Age 79, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand.
Age 79, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw Street, Durand and one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Internment immediately following at Sanford Cemetery, Cohoctah Township.
Margery was born on June 6, 1944, to Elmer and Doris (Richards) Boillat of Cohoctah. She loved her family, especially all the babies. She was one of a kind, incredibly selfless; always taking care of others with her big heart. Margie enjoyed cooking, decorating for every holiday, gardening and crafting in her spare time. Before retiring, she was a devoted employee of the Byron Area Schools for many years. She always had a smile and a friendly word.
Margery is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Jerald Richardson; children Duane (Kara) Richardson, David (Pam) Richardson and Doug (Kim) Richardson; grandchildren Zack (Michelle) Richardson, Aaron (Kayla) Richardson, Drew (Karianne) Richardson, Nate (Alenah) Richardson, Allyssa Richardson, Austin Mason, Delaney Richardson, Savannah Richardson, Sutton Richardson and Bronson Richardson; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary (Jim) Salisbury, John (Mary) Boillat and Tom (Carolyn) Boillat; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Elmer and Doris (Richards) Boillat and sister Laura Boillat.
A special thank you to her many friends, neighbors and family who offered their love and support through her final days.
Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
