Daniel T. Morris

Age 91, of Laingsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Willows in East Lansing. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. Pastor Steve Brown will be officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service.
Daniel Morris was born June 1, 1928, in Lansing, a son of George and Teresa (Cline) Morris. On Sept. 22, 1951, he married Lois Brink. They were married for 68 years. Daniel enjoyed antiques, auctions, hunting and Detroit Tigers baseball. He was on the Victor Township Board of Trustees for 38 years, Clinton County Zoning Board of Appeals for 32 years and a Charter Member of Laingsburg Ambulance. Prior to his retirement in 1986, he had been employed by Motor Wheel for 38 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Lois Morris; daughter, Jocelyn Morris; grandchildren, Ashley Lyon and Stephen Lyon; brothers, Terry (Pat) Wing and Roger (Theresa) Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Teresa; sister, Joyce Curtin; and brothers, Raymond Morris, George Morris and Clare Wing.
Memorial contributions in Daniel’s name are suggested to the Red Cross. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
