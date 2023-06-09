Cory Ray Gregory

Passed away Saturday, May, 27, 2023. The significance of 27 followed Cory most of his adult life and his last breath here on earth was on that day with united heavenly transformation.

Cory was born the son of Sheryl Gregory Bradac and Wendle (Ray) Gregory on June 20, 1990, in Flint. The Gregory family called him his father’s miracle baby.

