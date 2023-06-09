Cory Ray Gregory

Passed away Saturday, May, 27, 2023. The significance of 27 followed Cory most of his adult life and his last breath here on earth was on that day with united heavenly transformation.
Cory was born the son of Sheryl Gregory Bradac and Wendle (Ray) Gregory on June 20, 1990, in Flint. The Gregory family called him his father’s miracle baby.
Cory’s father predeceased him on Aug. 4, 1995 in a motor vehicle accident with Cory by his side. His step father and friend Gregory A. Bradac, passed away in 2016.
Due to Complex PTSD and Cachexia, Cory was misunderstood by many, but for those who knew him well, loved him and he loved them in return. Cory was a talented artist, designer and musician. He collaborated with “D-Fro-Reclaim Your Mind.”
In 2016, his diagnosis with Cachexia was the beginning of his seven year fight and agoraphobia turned him to online interests. Cory had a “family” of online makers, such as Wiscoworks that made a special design in his memory.
Cory enjoyed flipping and designing blades until his health declined. His latest design was a worry philosophy stone made of a mix of metals.
He is survived by his moth-
er Sheryl; brothers Paul Schad (Bobbie) and Jeremy Schad (Tina); nieces Harlie and MaKayla; special cousins; and other loving family members. His nephew Raymond Kenneth Cole Schad was his best friend and “life source” to each other as they skateboarded, attempting the best tricks possible.
A personal celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
